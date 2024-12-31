Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and traded as high as $31.82. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 4,571 shares.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $172.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $28,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,312.64. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,180 in the last 90 days. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 985.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.