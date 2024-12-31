Permex Petroleum Appoints BaShara (Bo) Crystelle Boyd to Board of Directors

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a British Columbia, Canada-based company, recently announced the appointment of BaShara (Bo) Crystelle Boyd to its Board of Directors. As detailed in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2024, Ms. Boyd will serve as a director on the Board until the next annual meeting of stockholders. Additionally, she is expected to be nominated to join the Company’s Audit Committee.

Get alerts:

The appointment of Ms. Boyd to the Board was made independently and not as a result of any prior agreements. There have been no significant transactions involving Ms. Boyd since the beginning of Permex Petroleum’s last fiscal year, and there are currently no proposed transactions in which she has a material interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. Ms. Boyd will be eligible to receive equity awards under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan.

In a press release issued on December 30, 2024, the Company formally announced the appointment of Ms. Boyd to its Board of Directors. This strategic move aims to augment the Company’s governance and add diverse expertise to its leadership team.

Richard Little, Non-Executive Chairman of the Permex Petroleum Corporation Board, expressed enthusiasm regarding the new appointment. He highlighted Ms. Boyd’s extensive legal experience in corporate and securities law, which will bring valuable perspectives to the Company’s strategic direction. This appointment is seen as a vital step towards enhancing Permex Petroleum’s governance and preparing for potential growth opportunities in 2025 and beyond.

Permex Petroleum Corporation focuses on oil and gas operations primarily in the Permian Basin, leveraging its assets and operational efficiency for sustainable and scalable growth. The Company’s commitment to strategic development aligns with its vision of combining cost-effective production with innovative projects for long-term success.

With the addition of Ms. Boyd to its Board of Directors, Permex Petroleum Corporation is poised to navigate the evolving energy landscape and capitalize on future opportunities in the sector.

Please note that this news article is based on information extracted from an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For detailed financial statements and additional disclosures, refer to the Company’s official SEC filings.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Permex Petroleum’s 8K filing here.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

Recommended Stories