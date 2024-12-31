Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as low as C$2.24. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 12,567 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

