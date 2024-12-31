PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 51,580 shares.The stock last traded at $49.82 and had previously closed at $49.84.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

