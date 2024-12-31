Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 275,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.10.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.