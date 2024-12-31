Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 275,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

