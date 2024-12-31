Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,283.85. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $455,112.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,585,378.23. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,661 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,673,000 after purchasing an additional 292,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after buying an additional 282,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.