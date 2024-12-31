Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $15.75. Pony AI shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 627,884 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Pony AI Company Profile

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Stories

