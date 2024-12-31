PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading 1.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Approximately 1,425,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,322,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of £48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.16.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

