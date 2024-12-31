PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,247.35 ($15.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,395 ($17.50). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,389.54 ($17.43), with a volume of 42,204 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.45) to GBX 1,500 ($18.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,657.70 and a beta of 1.11.

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2023 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate.

