Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.99. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 245,397 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

About Predictive Oncology

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.