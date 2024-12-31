Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abacus Life were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $4,974,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at $4,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Shares of ABL stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $656.26 million, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abacus Life

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Abacus Life news, insider Sean Mcnealy sold 75,800 shares of Abacus Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $606,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,892,000. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $54,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,136.20. This represents a 13.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,367 shares of company stock valued at $279,626 and sold 2,263,300 shares valued at $18,106,400. 79.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABL. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abacus Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Abacus Life Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

