Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,077,000 after buying an additional 351,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 109,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUPN opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $4,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,971,988.96. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $520,480.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,595.30. This represents a 51.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,213 shares of company stock worth $5,660,180. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

