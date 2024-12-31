Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $181,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,085.85. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $64,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,652. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,415 shares of company stock worth $4,767,399 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.