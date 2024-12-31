Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,894,000 after buying an additional 86,581 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,786,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.40.
Cable One Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CABO stock opened at $362.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.28 and a fifty-two week high of $574.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Cable One Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cable One
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.