Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,894,000 after buying an additional 86,581 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,786,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.40.

Cable One Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $362.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.28 and a fifty-two week high of $574.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

