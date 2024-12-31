Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,018 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 259,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 252,235 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,128,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

