Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Castellan Group bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

