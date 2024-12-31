Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,119 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rogers by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after purchasing an additional 82,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 70.2% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 639,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 263,898 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $45,269.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,808. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

Rogers stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.