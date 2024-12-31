Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 60,684 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 698,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DLB opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,400.52. This trade represents a 25.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,883. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,429 shares of company stock worth $12,991,048. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

