Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE THS opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 0.23.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

