ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.59 and traded as low as $50.69. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 2,066 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.07% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

