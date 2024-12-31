ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 597,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

PBSFF stock remained flat at $6.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

