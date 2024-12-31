ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 597,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
PBSFF stock remained flat at $6.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProSiebenSat.1 Media
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.