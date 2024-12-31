Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $61.30 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,152,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6,590.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $432,394,000 after buying an additional 2,318,713 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.