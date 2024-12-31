PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
Shares of PureTech Health stock remained flat at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,830. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.
PureTech Health Company Profile
