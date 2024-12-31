Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) Insider David Trimboli Sells 159,157 Shares

Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL – Get Free Report) insider David Trimboli sold 159,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.30), for a total transaction of A$77,986.93 ($48,439.09).

Quantum Graphite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Quantum Graphite

Quantum Graphite Limited engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and manufacture of flake graphite and related products in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Uley Graphite project located on the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia. It also offers Li-ion electrical based batteries and long duration deep energy storage batteries utilizing the thermal energy storage technologies.

