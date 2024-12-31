Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) Insider David Trimboli Sells 159,157 Shares

Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL – Get Free Report) insider David Trimboli sold 159,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.30), for a total transaction of A$77,986.93 ($48,439.09).
Quantum Graphite Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Quantum Graphite
