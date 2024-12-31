R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.89). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 71.75 ($0.90), with a volume of 2,962 shares traded.

R.E.A. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.14. The company has a market cap of £31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,793.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates in two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms; and Stone, Sand and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of crushed stone; coal and sand mining; and generation of renewable energy from its methane capture plants.

