Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded by Argus to Buy Rating

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RL. Raymond James upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.27.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $237.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

