Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Rand Worldwide Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RWWI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Rand Worldwide has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $23.10.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
