Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTOBF remained flat at $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ratos AB has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

About Ratos AB (publ)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

