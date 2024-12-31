Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RTOBF remained flat at $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ratos AB has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.
About Ratos AB (publ)
