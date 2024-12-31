Raymond James (RJF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 16th

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 32.2% annually over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $171.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,319,326.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

