Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 294131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth $91,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 35.0% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

