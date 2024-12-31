Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.9 days.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of RLLMF stock remained flat at $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

