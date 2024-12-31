Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.9 days.
Real Matters Stock Performance
Shares of RLLMF stock remained flat at $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.
About Real Matters
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Real Matters
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.