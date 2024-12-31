Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Joseph David Freedman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph David Freedman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,333,105.60. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph David Freedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Joseph David Freedman sold 50,000 shares of Red Cat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Red Cat Price Performance

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

