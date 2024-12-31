Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 4,423,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,329,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Specifically, Director Joseph David Freedman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,333,105.60. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Michael Matus sold 309,491 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $4,416,436.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,873.62. This represents a 50.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider George Michael Matus sold 72,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $872,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,153.70. This represents a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Red Cat by 44.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

