Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 258,270 shares traded.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68.
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 800,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $4,154,356.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,614,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,381,362.14. This represents a 98.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 846,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,946. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
