Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 258,270 shares traded.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 800,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $4,154,356.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,614,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,381,362.14. This represents a 98.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 846,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,946. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 143,957 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 634,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 526,016 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 610,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 50,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 240,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.