Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.52 and traded as high as $25.78. Regis shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 14,971 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regis
Regis Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regis in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regis by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.