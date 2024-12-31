Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.52 and traded as high as $25.78. Regis shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 14,971 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regis in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regis by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

