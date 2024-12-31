Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.2 days.

Regis Resources Trading Down 7.5 %

RGRNF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns interest in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

