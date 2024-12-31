Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 181147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer lowered Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $684.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business's revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,729.46. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 100,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,740. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,423 shares of company stock valued at $551,043. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,377,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,517,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,499,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 492,628 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 367,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

