Relx (LON:REL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,595.27 ($45.11) and traded as low as GBX 3,579 ($44.91). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,604.04 ($45.22), with a volume of 1,130,576 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($57.09) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,608.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,661.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,595.27.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

