Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNST. Hovde Group lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $318.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Renasant news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,166. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Renasant by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Renasant by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Renasant by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

