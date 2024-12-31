Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.57 ($5.33) and traded as low as GBX 389.50 ($4.89). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 392.30 ($4.92), with a volume of 2,367,292 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.90) to GBX 465 ($5.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,461.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Brian Baldwin purchased 7,500,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £30,975,000 ($38,864,491.84). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

