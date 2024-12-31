Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). In a filing disclosed on December 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gilead Sciences stock on December 24th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 12/24/2024.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $781,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,173,021.08. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.