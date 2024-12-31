Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). In a filing disclosed on December 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Applied Materials stock on December 24th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 12/24/2024.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,571,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,439 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 67,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,158,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 62.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,698,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,138,000 after acquiring an additional 653,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,808,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,178,000 after acquiring an additional 672,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

