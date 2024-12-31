Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on December 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on December 24th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/24/2024.

NOW opened at $1,067.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,157.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,043.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.05. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.05, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,048.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,115.38. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

