Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AMCON Distributing (DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/27/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $209.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.04%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
