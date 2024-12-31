Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.61. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 16,207 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a PE ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 35,472 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Stories

