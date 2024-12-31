Reviewing Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy 3.95% -1.98% -0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Energy and Talos Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $749.63 million 1.08 $758.02 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.87 billion 0.93 $187.33 million $0.54 17.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diversified Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diversified Energy and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Talos Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Diversified Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $16.28, suggesting a potential upside of 69.03%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Diversified Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.