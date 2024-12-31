Reviewing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) and Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Beverly Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 23.75% 11.94% 1.33% Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for German American Bancorp and Beverly Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

German American Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. Given German American Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

46.9% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp and Beverly Hills Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $210.98 million 5.70 $85.89 million $2.77 14.64 Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. It also offers checking, saving, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; wire transfer; credit cards; home equity, mortgages, and small business; treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, digital wallet, mobile check deposit, credit score and report, money management, and estatements, as well as wealth advisory. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Beverly Hills Bancorp

Beverly Hills Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company and conducts its banking and lending operations through its primary subsidiary, First Bank of Beverly Hills. The Bank focuses on niche products, including the origination and acquisition of commercial and multi-family real estate loans. The Bank's principal funding sources consist of certificates of deposits generated through independent brokers and its money desk, borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and repurchase agreements with major investment banks. The Bank is a California state-chartered commercial bank and is regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.Beverly Hills Bancorp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the trading symbol "BHBC".

