Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Regina Roesener Sells 16,000 Shares

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) Director Regina Roesener sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,827.50. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

REI opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $263.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.27 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 136,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 4,564.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,086,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ring Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 587,690 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

