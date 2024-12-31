Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 791,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 636.1 days.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $93.36.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

