Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

